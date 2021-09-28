Armenian opposition MP to UK Ambassador: Azerbaijan's encroachments on Armenia's territory are inadmissible

Leader of the opposition “With Honor” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and North Ireland to Armenia John Gallagher, as reported the Public Relations and Communication Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Greeting the Ambassador, Vanetsyan touched upon the severe consequences of the 44-day war that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), emphasized that Azerbaijan isn’t returning the Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees and talked about the inhumane attitude towards the captives detained in Azerbaijan, as well as the sham trials against them.
Vanetsyan expressed certainty that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs to be resolved within the framework of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and in observance of the inviolable right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and considered the Azerbaijani army’s encroachments on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia inadmissible.
In his turn, Ambassador Gallagher expressed support to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and talked about the “New Armenia – Modern Parliametn” program, which is also being carried out with the support of the UK government and is aimed at building the parliament’s capacities.
Deputy Hayk Mamijanyan touched upon the flaws in the process of negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and talked about the criminal cases launched against opposition MPs.
The parties also touched upon the agenda for possible cooperation between the authorities and the opposition in parliament.