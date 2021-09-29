Trump urges Congress to investigate circumstances of US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump believes that US lawmakers should investigate the operation to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.
Trump believes the US Congress should set up a special committee to investigate the failed troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
According to him, it is necessary to understand what went wrong, why so many soldiers died, and why the Taliban - representatives of the radical Taliban movement - had so much money at their disposal in the form of weapons and military equipment.
There is no doubt that an investigation should be carried out on this matter, the Republican noted. Trump believes that such research would make more sense than the activities carried out by a special committee of the US House of Representatives to investigate the January 6 storming of the Capitol.
Political opponents of the current US President Joe Biden criticize the process of withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan and evacuating Americans, citizens of other countries and Afghan refugees from there. In the aftermath of the August 26 attack at Kabul airport, which killed more than 200 people, including 13 U.S. military personnel, several influential Republicans called for Biden's resignation or impeachment, making him responsible for allowing the attack in the Afghan capital.