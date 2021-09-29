Peskov says Putin and Erdogan won't discuss Crimea during talks in Sochi

Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan won’t discuss the topic of Crimea during the talks in Sochi, Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

“There is nothing to discuss with the Turkish side in regard to Crimea. Besides, the President has invited Mr. Erdogan to Crimea several times so that he can see what there is in reality,” Peskov said when asked if the Russian side will raise the issue of recognition of Crimea.

The Kremlin’s representative stated that the media will witness “the exchange of the first sentences of the two presidents and their welcoming remarks” and added that there won’t be any statement on the results of the talks for the media.

Peskov assured that epidemiological safety is “properly ensured”, yet failed to say whether the Turkish president is vaccinated [against COVID-19] or not. The spokesperson added that the talks will be held in the format of ‘private talks’, with the help of interpreters.