Armenia FM receives Bulgaria Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Armenia Kalin Anastasov.

As reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the full agenda of Armenian-Bulgarian relations and exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Mirzoyan and Anastasov attached importance to the positive dynamics recorded in trade and economy, the activities being carried out to launch a direct flight to and from the capitals of both countries, as well as set aside the role of the Armenian-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The foreign ministers discussed issues related to further development of the Armenia-European Union partnership and cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. They touched upon the humanitarian issues caused by the aggression launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and attached importance to the need for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.