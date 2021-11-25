Armenian analyst says Iran is not interested in transfer of any sector of Armenia

Armenia needs to deal with restoration of the army, not demarcation and delimitation of borders. Without this, it will be impossible to achieve success in the diplomatic arena. This is what Iranologist Vardan Voskanyan said in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Armenia needs to work in many dimensions. Firstly, Armenia needs to work with its ally Russia. Secondly, Iran has no interest in the transfer of even the smallest section of Armenia’s sovereign territory since it may pose dangers on the Iran-Armenia border. Thirdly, Armenia needs to work with the international community and present Armenia’s position to the other partners, and based on that position, Yerevan may not take any action when there is a threat of use of force,” he stated.

According to him, the whole process needs to be closely linked to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and the issues of demarcation and delimitation need to be solved in this context.

“On the one hand, Russia plays a decisive role in the region, especially in Armenia. On the other hand, Turkey is trying to expand its influence in the region through Azerbaijan. In addition, we see that the West is becoming active and wouldn’t like to see Russia strengthen its positions. We also witness Iran’s actions. In this situation, Armenia needs to work and seek the most favorable solutions,” the analyst added.