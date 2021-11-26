Karabakh President sends condolence telegram to Russia President

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan sent a condolence telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
The telegram particularly reads as follows:
In Artsakh we were deeply saddened by the news about the accident that took place in Kemerovo Region of the Russian Federation and took the lives of a dozen people.
On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and myself, I express condolence and support to you, respected Vladimir Putin, as well as to the families and close ones of the miners who became victims of the tragic disaster. I wish all the injured speedy recovery.
At this difficult time, we share the grief and sorrow of loss with the Russian people.”