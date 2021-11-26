News
CSTO Secretary-General sends congratulatory message to Armenia defense minister
CSTO Secretary-General sends congratulatory message to Armenia defense minister
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas today sent a congratulatory message to Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan.

The message particularly states the following:

“Accept my sincere congratulatory remarks on the occasion of your appointment to the position of Minister of Defense of Armenia.

The trust of the authorities of Armenia in you attests to the appreciation of your skills, professional achievements, in-depth knowledge and work experience in management.

The Armed Forces of Armenia serve as the key factor for ensuring of security of the country and sovereignty, as well as a major circle in the collective security system of the CSTO.

Dear Mr. Papikyan,

We wish you health and success as you carry out your activities for strengthening of the Armed Forces of Armenia and for development of the military cooperation within the scope of the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
