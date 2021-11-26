News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of one serviceman found in Varanda
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of one serviceman found in Varanda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of servicemen who were killed during the hostilities and are considered missing in action to this day, as well as civilians in Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh today.

The Service also reports that the rescue squad has found the remains of one serviceman, whose identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.

Thus, a total of 1,702 remains have been removed since November 13, 2020.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh will provide further information about the upcoming directions for and results of searches.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of Armenia's Tatev village: During meeting with PM, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province
Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan on Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, possible outcomes
Touching upon today’s Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting...
 Turkologist: Aliyev is declaring Armenia's elimination, while Pashinyan still has doubts about that
As the Oriental studies expert stated, a rather...
 Aliyev to Putin: It is important to work on a comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
"We are very pleased with the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations...
 Putin: Russian peacekeepers play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin stated that Prime Minister of...
 Peskov: Putin-Aliyev talks underway in Sochi
The Kremlin’s spokesperson stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos