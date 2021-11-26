Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of one serviceman found in Varanda

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that a rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of servicemen who were killed during the hostilities and are considered missing in action to this day, as well as civilians in Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh today.
The Service also reports that the rescue squad has found the remains of one serviceman, whose identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.
Thus, a total of 1,702 remains have been removed since November 13, 2020.
The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh will provide further information about the upcoming directions for and results of searches.