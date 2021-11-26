News
Armenia's newly appointed Deputy PM meets with Karabakh President
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan today had his first meeting with President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan after assuming hew new office, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.

Congratulating Matevosyan on assuming office, the President of Artsakh wished him success and achievements for the benefit of Armenia and Artsakh.

During the working meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the bilateral partnership and the paths for solutions to socio-economic issues. They also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and security issues.
