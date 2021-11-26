Armenia Liberation Movement initiative's rally kicks off at Republic Square in Yerevan

The Liberation Movement initiative has launched its subsequent rally at Republic Square in Yerevan.
The members of the initiating group are calling on citizens to join the movement, setting aside political discord, different views and approaches and personal tastes so that it will be possible to help the Liberation Movement achieve its goal.
The Liberation Movement has set the following main demands for the Armenian authorities:
1. To prevent the anti-Armenian plan for delimitation and demarcation, and to disclose the documents submitted for signing;
2. To disallow the provision of a corridor to the enemy;
3. To demand that the authorities of Armenia fully arm the frontline and protect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.