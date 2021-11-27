News
Monday
November 29
News
Aliyev told Lukashenko over Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders' meeting
Aliyev told Lukashenko over Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders' meeting
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday, BelTA informs.

According to the information, Aliyev informed Lukashenko about the results of his meeting with the leaders of Russia and Armenia.

"Ilham Aliyev informed Alexander Lukashenko about the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, held the day before," the message says.

Lukashenko and Aliyev also discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
