Aliyev told Lukashenko over Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders' meeting

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday, BelTA informs.
"Ilham Aliyev informed Alexander Lukashenko about the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, held the day before," the message says.
Lukashenko and Aliyev also discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the CSTO.