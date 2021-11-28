Iran's Raisi to meet with his Turkmen counterpart

Ebrahim Raisi, Ilham Aliyev hold their first meeting in Ashgabat

Meeting of Erdogan and Aliyev held in Ashgabat

Armenia opposition "5165" movement to not work with Liberation Movement anymore, to act alone and meet with forces

Armenian newspaper: Identities of remains of 11 servicemen transferred to Armenia established

South African doctor states unusual symptoms of new Omicron coronavirus variant

Francis Fukuyama: Ukraine's use of Turkish drones could be a complete game-changer

Tehran, Baku sign agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker, member of ARF-D holds meeting in Hrazdan city of Kotayk Province

Armenia Parliament Speaker touches upon need for Karabakh conflict settlement at IPU Assembly

Iran President: Any change of political geography of the region will incite further tension

Erdogan declares that so-called 'Zangezur corridor' is 'important'

Pro-government alliance of parties in the lead during parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Raisi: Cooperation with countries of Asia and the Caucasus is a priority for Iran

Fire breaks out in kindergarten in Armenia's Kartchevan village

Aliyev believes 'Zangezur transport corridor is becoming a reality'

"Arush Arushanyan" Alliance calls on residents of Armenia's Goris to support arrested mayor

Iran declares need to revive natural gas deal with Turkmenistan

Isn't Moscow concerned about Turkey's attempts for control over natural gas route from Turkmenistan to Europe?

Turkey seeks to enhance relations and increase trade with Turkmenistan up to $5 bln

Two Azerbaijani soldiers blow up on mine in Karabakh's occupied Varanda region

Iran FM welcomes holding of trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Sochi

Iranian and Turkish presidents discuss regional issues

Members of Armenia's Liberation Movement initiative take pilgrimage to Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

New Zealand MP cycles to hospital to give birth

Russians create rock that can track Russia's enemies

25-year-old citizen's suicide attempt prevented at Yerevan bridge

Iran's Raisi to meet with his Turkmen counterpart

409 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Guterres talks Russian role in continuation of contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Cavusoglu and Bayramov discuss situation in Ashgabat region

More than 30 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports

Aliyev told Lukashenko over Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders' meeting

Artsakh citizen returning from Azerbaijan is under medical supervision

World Medical Association boss compares new strain of COVID-19 with Ebola

ECHR rules on application of interim measure in respect of 4 Armenian POWs

Armenia PM participates in Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund meeting

Gyumri ex-mayor's son found and apprehended

Russia and China call for peaceful coexistence of countries with different ideologies

517 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Ombudsman rejected after applying to initiate proceedings against Armenia Security Council Secretary

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of one serviceman found in Varanda

Armenia defense minister meets with Karabakh President, situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact discussed

Armenia State Revenue Committee ex-chief appointed Armavir Province governor

Putin to inform Russian Security Council about meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan

Putin: Russia attaches importance to strategic and allied nature of relations with Armenia

Aliyev: A 'thorough and sincere conversation' was held with Putin and Pashinyan

Pashinyan: I affirm Armenia's and its government's willingness to open an era of peace

Meeting of Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan kicks off

Putin gifts Pashinyan and Aliyev olive branches

Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin and Azerbaijan's Aliyev adopt joint statement

Putin: There is an agreement to create mechanisms for demarcation and delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev making joint statement

Putin-Pashinyan meeting is underway

Meeting of leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia ends in Sochi

Armenia Fund's 24th Telethon helps raise nearly $12,351,000 in donations and pledges

Republican Party of Armenia: Capitulator didn't say a word about Karabakh's independence

Traffic is paralyzed in Verin Khotanan section of "Goris-Kapan" alternative road

Inecobank introduces BNPL, the latest trend in worldwide shopping, to Armenia

Azerbaijani SOCAR sets up petrol station on Armenia's Goris-Kapan motorway

Turkish court refuses to release Osman Kavala again

Erdogan: Armenia needs to appreciate the hand that is extended for peace

Armenia Liberation Movement initiative's rally kicks off at Republic Square in Yerevan

Armenia's newly appointed Deputy PM meets with Karabakh President

Russia's Putin: We are reaching agreement on demarcation and delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

NEWS am daily digest: 26.11.21

Armenia PM sends condolence telegram to Russia's Putin

Armenia President sends condolence telegram to Russian counterpart

Aliyev: Azerbaijan has offered the Armenian side to start working on peace treaty

Armenia Justice Ministry has new General Secretary

Armenia PM: Many issues can be resolved in the trilateral and even bilateral formats

Armenia Parliament Speaker attends session of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

Putin: The aim of all our efforts is to create conditions for rebirth of region

Head of Armenia's Tatev village: During meeting with PM, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province

CSTO Secretary-General sends congratulatory message to Armenia defense minister

Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan on Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, possible outcomes

Turkologist: Aliyev is declaring Armenia's elimination, while Pashinyan still has doubts about that

Aliyev to Putin: It is important to work on a comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Putin talks Russian-Azerbaijan strategic partnership development

Karabakh President sends condolence telegram to Russia President

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives China Ambassador

Putin: Russian peacekeepers play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh

Peskov: Putin-Aliyev talks underway in Sochi

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia leaders' meeting kicks off in Sochi

Sochi: Moscow expects it will be possible to outline directions to normalize Yerevan-Baku relations

Six people were apprehended during Yerevan protests

Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Sochi

Armenia confirms reports that Azerbaijan transferred 2 POWs

Putin highlights importance of Russia-China cooperation in science

Pashinyan's second negotiator with Azerbaijan was Hrachya Tashchyan

Aliyev arrives to Sochi for talks with Putin and Pashinyan

Azerbaijan informs about transfer of 2 POWs to Armenia

675 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

PM Pashinyan leaves for Russia on a working visit

Zatulin: Last year's war in Karabakh caused tremendous damage to not only Armenia, but also Russia

Alexander Rahr: In regard to Karabakh conflict, West will support territorial integrity

Russian political scientist: Moscow not concerned about Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

Armenia acting commander of battalion arrested under criminal case of regarding Nov. 16 attack

Turkish aggressor declares that Armenia 'needs to assess extended hand for peace as a chance'

Armenian analyst says Iran is not interested in transfer of any sector of Armenia

Armenian official: MFA hasn't raised issue to review CEPA with regard to Karabakh