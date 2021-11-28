Iran's Raisi to meet with his Turkmen counterpart

President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi will meet with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Berdimukhamedov on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat, Mehr reports.
President Raisi and his delegation left from Tehran for Ashgabat to attend the meeting of leaders of the Economic Cooperation Organization to be held on Sunday. Raisi’s Turkmen counterparts will officially greet him as soon as he arrives in Ashgabat.
Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization.