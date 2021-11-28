Members of Armenia's Liberation Movement initiative take pilgrimage to Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

Members and supporters of the Liberation Movement initiating group are taking a pilgrimage from Republic Square in Yerevan and heading towards the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin for the purpose of consolidation.
Leader of Zartonik national-Christian political party Ara Zohrabyan declared that they won’t make any political statement and won’t make any call and that the aim of the pilgrimage is to consolidate the nation.
“We will go to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and hope that the ‘gates of evil’ will be destroyed starting today, and that we will have the opportunity to build a Christian Armenia from now on,” Zohrayan stated at Republic Square.
The participants will march from Republic Square through Vazgen Sargsyan Street, Victory Bridge and will head towards Etchmiadzin.
The participants began the pilgrimage with the Lord’s Prayer.