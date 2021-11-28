News
Monday
November 29
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker, member of ARF-D holds meeting in Hrazdan city of Kotayk Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The meetings in provinces continue, and today we visited the city of Hrazdan in Kotayk Province. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of the opposition “Armenia” Faction, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“We talked about the course of formation of the resistance movement and the need to intensify the activities being carried out in the provinces. The local self-government elections scheduled for December 3 were also touched upon.”
