European Parliament official: There are prospects for successful diplomatic solutions, EU will stand with Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Resolving territorial disputes, which have caused deep suffering to the Armenian people, will require patience and time. There are, of course, prospects for successful diplomatic solutions, and the EU will stand with the Armenians, offering the necessary assistance in rebuilding and finding a balanced compromise in the conflict, and which does not add to the huge losses suffered by Armenia. Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice-President of the European Parliament, stated about this in his video message during Monday’s conference of the Armenian National Committees and Offices.

He added that they should not ignore everything that Armenia has achieved since its independence and the potential it shall express.

As per the vice-president of the European Parliament, the voice of Armenian communities in Europe and around the world can be heard by them, the latter can never tolerate further human rights violations and can no longer accept that force and military power will prevail over the rule of law and democracy.
