189 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
189 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 189 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 338,120 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,535 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,440 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,072, the total respective number so far is 316,198, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,947—a drop by 905 from the previous day.

And 4,172 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,360,218 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
