11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 75 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 11 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, 115 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 19 patients are in critical condition while 57 others, including young people—in severe condition.
A total of 22,999 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 3,899 of them have come back positive.