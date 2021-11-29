News
Monday
November 29
11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 75 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 11 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.   

At present, 115 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 19 patients are in critical condition while 57 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 22,999 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 3,899 of them have come back positive.
This text available in   Հայերեն
