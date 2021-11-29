Demonstration being held in Yerevan

A group of citizens are staging a protest in Yerevan Monday in support of Arush Arushanyan, the arrested mayor of Goris, Armenia.
They stated that there was no legal basis to detain Arushanyan, and it was for purely political objectives.
The criminal case against Arush Arushanyan is being heard at the Goris court, and it has entered the trial phase. There is also a protest in front of this court today.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, Arush Arushanyan is in custody, and he is charged with committing electoral fraud in favor of the opposition "Armenia" Bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—during the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. But Arushanyan does not accept the charge brought against him.