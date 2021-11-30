News
398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
398 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 398 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 338,518 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 32 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,567 cases.

Six more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,446 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 977, the total respective number so far is 317,175, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,330—a drop by 617 from the previous day.

And 6,462 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,366,680 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
