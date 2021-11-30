Putin: If strike complexes emerge in Ukraine, Russia will give adequate response

Now Russia can already respond to the possible emergence of strike complexes in Ukraine that pose a threat to Moscow, President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared, RIA Novosti reports.
“If certain strike complexes emerge in the territory of Ukraine, the flight to Moscow will be 7-10 minutes, and in case of deployment of a hyper-sound weapon — 5 minutes. (…) What will we do? In this case, we need to think about creating something against those who threaten us like this. Can you imagine? We can do it now,” Putin said during the investment forum entitled “Russia is calling”.