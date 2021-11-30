News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.28
EUR
552.46
RUB
6.5
Show news feed
Putin: If strike complexes emerge in Ukraine, Russia will give adequate response
Putin: If strike complexes emerge in Ukraine, Russia will give adequate response
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Now Russia can already respond to the possible emergence of strike complexes in Ukraine that pose a threat to Moscow, President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared, RIA Novosti reports.

“If certain strike complexes emerge in the territory of Ukraine, the flight to Moscow will be 7-10 minutes, and in case of deployment of a hyper-sound weapon — 5 minutes. (…) What will we do? In this case, we need to think about creating something against those who threaten us like this. Can you imagine? We can do it now,” Putin said during the investment forum entitled “Russia is calling”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan says Turkey is ready to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan...
 Erdogan and Zelenskyy discuss bilateral relations
Prospects for the development of bilateral relations were reportedly discussed...
 Ukrainian MP shows Zelenskyy the middle finger
Leros declared that...
 Lavrov: Russia is checking news about Ukraine using Turkish Bayraktar in Donbas
As already reported, yesterday Ukrainian soldiers...
 Ukrainian-Armenian woman appointed Ukraine's deputy minister of internal affairs
The decision on her appointment was made...
 Turkey speaks on recognition of Crimea as part of Russia
He called on Russia to become the leader of the movement to recognize the TRNC…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos