Dollar continues increasing in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.98/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by 1.70 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 552.69 (up by AMD 0.23), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 649.60 (down by AMD 0.12), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.60 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 358.73, AMD 28,309.09 and AMD 14,810.34, respectively.