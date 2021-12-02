News
Hajiyev: Azerbaijan ready to start talks with Armenia on signing peace agreement
Hajiyev: Azerbaijan ready to start talks with Armenia on signing peace agreement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is ready to start negotiations with Armenia on signing a peace agreement. Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani presidential aide and head of the foreign policy department at the office of the Azerbaijani president, told this to reporters, according to Azeri news agency.

"The final peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is in the interests of Armenia itself. Azerbaijan, in turn, will continue its efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region," Hajiyev added.

The Azerbaijani presidential aide also noted that Baku positively assesses the results of the November 26 meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia in Sochi, Russia.

"The opinions noted in the final statement, as well as the results of the discussions show that there is a positive dynamics of the realization of our goals. At the same time, Armenia must be fully aware of the changed geopolitical reality in the region," Hajiyev said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
