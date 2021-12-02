News
Taliban assures Iran border incident will not happen again
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Taliban confirmed the clashes at the common border with Iran in Kong, Nimroz.

They noted that necessary orders had been issued and such incidents would not happen again, Mehr reported.

The Taliban said the clashes on the common border between Iran and Afghanistan had been resolved on the basis of mutual understanding.

A misunderstanding arose between Afghan and Iranian border guards and the incident was taken under control, said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

A Taliban FM spokesman also tweeted that the Taliban would try to prevent such incidents from happening again.
