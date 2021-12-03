Statements on Armenia army falsification of wartime orders to be sent to the investigative body

Through its media monitoring, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has uncovered and made a subject of study the publications in the press today regarding Samvel Babayan's statements about the Ministry of Defense’s falsification of documents and orders related to the war last fall. Gor Abrahamyan, Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, on Friday wrote about this on Facebook.
"They will definitely be sent to the investigative body with the instruction to make the circumstances presented in those publications a subject of examination and, according to the results, to determine the course," he added.
Samvel Babayan, who held the post of Secretary of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council during the 44-day war last year, has recently provided quite noteworthy information to various media outlets. According to Babayan, the Armenian armed forces are attempting to edit and falsify the orders that were given during the aforesaid war.