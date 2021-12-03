The Packaging of ARARAT “Nairi” Wins a Master Medal on a Famous British Competition

On December 1st, a famous British “The Spirits Business Design & Packaging Masters” competition concluded this year’s works. As a result, ARARAT “Nairi” 20-year-old brandy received the highest award of the competition by winning the Master medal.

The series of competitions that are being held around the scope of the leading international “The Spirits Business” platform is aimed to discover the masters, as well as the products of the spirits industry, which are headed towards new achievements by refining the brand and satisfying consumer expectations. This year’s competition was full of challenges, as it exceeds last year's anticipation and recorded 132 entries from 68 brands worldwide.

According to the competition organizers, Yerevan Brandy Company with its ARARAT brand had its first-ever submission, and being one of the pioneering brands in the history of the competition, it wins the Master medal – an award of highest appreciation․

“Around a year ago, ARARAT’s new packaging has been presented to the consumers, and very soon it recorded great success in the world’s prominent competitions. I am thrilled, that ARARAT concludes this year’s achievements with yet another influential award, which comes to prove the brand’s new dimension in its international positioning”, emphasizes Serge Khachatryan, Chief Operating Officer of Yerevan Brandy Company.