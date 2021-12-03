Erdogan and Putin support coordination of efforts on Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoke in favor of further coordination of efforts on Karabakh, the Kremlin press service reported.
Putin briefed Erdogan about the results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on November 26 in Sochi.
“Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting the importance of the mediating role of the Russian Federation, spoke in favor of further coordination of efforts, including using the capabilities of the Russian-Turkish Center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the conflict zone,” the message says.