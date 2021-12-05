Naftali Bennett calls on world powers to take a tough stance on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on world powers to take a tough stance against Iran in negotiations to contain the country's nuclear program.
Talks in Vienna aimed at re-limiting Iran's nuclear program resumed last week after more than a five-month hiatus.
Israeli intelligence chief David Barney traveled to Washington late Saturday night, while Defense Secretary Benny Gantz is traveling next week. Earlier, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid traveled to London and Paris to discuss talks with Israel's European allies.