Man found dead in downtown Yerevan near garbage cans

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Premier Pashinyan gave best assessment of local elections

Armenia opposition lawmaker on local election results: Authorities rigged, pressured but still did not win

Kopirkin: Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response has highly qualified specialists

Russia official: 1988 Armenia earthquake’s tragic experience gave impetus to creation of effective warning system

Opposition MP: Nothing officially announced in Armenia about negotiations over return of 10 POWs

Young Russia air force crew kicks off night flights over Armenia mountains

2 people killed in single-engine plane crash in Canada

95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Yerevan hosting international conference with participation of Armenia, Russia emergency ministries’ representatives

World oil prices on the rise

Friend of Armenian people, former US Senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies aged 98

PM: Practice of election-rigging undermined state resistance system emerging in early 1990s in Armenia

World gold prices going down

Armenia local elections: Ruling party loses by more than 13.5% in Vanadzor

Artsakh soldier, 19, dies from gunshot wound

Armenia local elections: Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in Aparan

Armenia local elections: Lack of alternative, record low voter turnout ensure ruling party’s win in Armavir

Armenia local elections: PAP beats ruling party in Abovyan

Armenia local elections: Bloc named after incumbent mayor wins in Sevan

The body of a young man found under a bridge in Yerevan

UAE National Security Advisor to visit Iran

Artsakh registered 31 new coronavirus cases

Voter turnout in local elections in Armenia 3 hours before the end of voting was 33.8%

Naftali Bennett calls on world powers to take a tough stance on Iran

COVID-19 in Armenia: 327 new cases

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs regret that it was not possible to hold a joint meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Aravot: Special police forces are in Aparan

Head of Ayntap village of Ararat province and his brother apprehended

10 Armenian captives are returned from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan transfers 10 soldiers to Armenia, media report

Armenia PM attends meeting of Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces

Armenia FM meets with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

Identity of Azerbaijani who killed Artsakh resident is known

Turkey intelligence took part in 2020 war against Karabakh, says Turkish vice president

Baku explains why it declined from Stockholm meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

FM: Any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Artsakh people, authorities

Opportunities for expanding Armenia-Belarus cooperation in high tech are discussed

Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh ensure safety during replanting of vineyards

Biden says hopes to have ‘long discussion’ with Putin

54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Blinken: NATO does not seek aggression against Russia

MFA spokesman: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs did not meet in Stockholm

WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe

Newspaper: Opportunity created for change of power in Armenia

Newspaper: Matter of changing Armenia’s external vector becoming reality?

Psaki: US, Russia considering possibility of Biden-Putin meeting

Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Putin and Erdogan discuss Azerbaijan, Armenia, Syria, Libya, and Ukraine

Armenia and Poland FMs discuss regional security issues

Erdogan and Putin support coordination of efforts on Karabakh

UN launches campaign against Gender-based violence online

NEWS.am daily digest: 03.12.21

Azerbaijanis kill Nagorno-Karabakh resident captured today

Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan blatantly ignores core principles of international law (PHOTOS)

2-day workshop on Inclusive Development kicks off in Armenia

Armenia Prosecutor General to head for Egypt

Dollar ‘ascent’ continues in Armenia

Union Against Genocide founder, chairman Ali Ertem dies in Germany

Karabakh resident captured by Azerbaijan is cattle breeder

Writer, statesman Vano Siradeghyan’s wake is held in Yerevan

The Packaging of ARARAT “Nairi” Wins a Master Medal on a Famous British Competition

Armenia official on unblocking: Routes, procedures for crossing border still being discussed at this phase

Azerbaijan takes Karabakh citizen captive

Armenia President, Russia ambassador discuss regional security, stability

Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people

EU envoy to Armenia on another Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: We are in touch with both sides

UAE signs contract for 80 French Rafale fighter jets

Statements on Armenia army falsification of wartime orders to be sent to the investigative body

Armenia FM briefs Netherlands colleague on situation as result of Azerbaijan military aggression

Protest staged outside Armenia consulate in Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

Benny Gantz believes US will support Israel in attack on Iran

Armenia MFA spokesman: FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting possible in Stockholm today

Armenia appoints permanent representative to Council of Europe

Passenger, 53, dies in hospital after accident on Goris-Stepanakert motorway

Young Karabakh filmmaker’s movie wins at Cannes Film Festival

President: 178 births registered in Artsakh in November

9th Khachaturian International Festival to be held in Yerevan

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Switzerland launches reform project for modernization of Armenia Vocational Education System in Agriculture

‘Nikol the traitor’ banner is placed on gate of Armenia consulate general in Los Angeles

Armenia, Greece FMs discuss need for returning all Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Large fire breaks out in Armenia’s Charentsavan, burnt body of elderly woman found in apartment (PHOTOS)

Artsakh President meets with relatives of soldiers who died in 44-day war last fall

Armenia’s Mirzoyan briefs Croatia FM on latest developments in Karabakh peace process

Armenia FM lauds Austria position on comprehensive settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

London Christmas tree becomes subject of ridicule

Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling majority faction holds night meeting

Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Kocharyan discuss with his political teammates?

Twitter removes over 3,000 foreign country-related accounts

Blinken discusses with Bayramov situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian FM: Determination of Nagorno-Karabakh's status is subject to negotiations

EU fines four major banks totaling $390 million

Lavrov: Russian mediation on Karabakh settlement is welcomed by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Armenian defense minister discusses Washington's role in OSCE Minsk Group

Armenian PM discusses Sochi meeting with defense minister and ruling party MPs