Kopirkin: Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response has highly qualified specialists
Kopirkin: Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response has highly qualified specialists
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response is an important platform for bilateral cooperation in preventing and overcoming the consequences of natural disasters. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin stated this during Monday’s scientific-practical conference, entitled "Historical experience of Spitak earthquake, modern technologies of seismic protection," in Yerevan.

According to him, this center has a considerable contribution to the prevention of emergencies.

"The staff of the Center has highly qualified specialists and modern rescue equipment," the Russian diplomat stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
