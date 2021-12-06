Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State discuss normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried discussed the current situation with regard to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TASS reported.
The parties discussed the latest events in the region, as well as the current situation in the issue of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Donfried called the recent exchange of prisoners of war for minefield maps between Azerbaijan and Armenia a positive step towards the normalization of relations.