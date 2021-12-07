Armenia legislature deputy speaker from opposition: We are at preparatory phase for rallies

We are not holding rallies because we are at the preparatory phase. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, told this to reporters in parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, the resistance movement of the opposition must become a nationwide movement which will act against the foreign enemy and the incumbent Armenian authorities.

"We will definitely take to the streets, but in a more organized and united way, so as not to disappoint people. Our steps are not conditioned by the actions of the authorities. We are currently working in the provinces, attaching importance to networking, and are ready for broad cooperation with all sound forces," he assured.

Saghatelyan noted that at the beginning of the year the opposition failed to achieve a nationwide uprising, assuring that everything will be done for that in the near future.

"When we achieve a change of power, the world will look at Armenia differently. Recently I had gone to Karabakh. The foreign minister, as well as various forces on the ground were clearly noting the importance of achieving independence for Karabakh. But this is a secondary issue for Armenia’s authorities; they now present the protection of Armenia's borders as an achievement," said the deputy speaker of the Armenian legislature.

He expressed confidence that negotiations are being held behind the Armenian people, and the president of Azerbaijan has demanded to note the timeframe for implementation of the agreements reached.

"It does not matter whether it will be called a 'corridor' or something else; the content is more important. Armenia’s authorities have not served the interests of the people since a long time," Ishkhan Saghatelyan concluded.