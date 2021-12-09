All Azerbaijan soldiers captured in Karabakh have been returned, says Rustam Muradov

All the servicemen of the Azerbaijani side who were taken prisoner in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have been returned with the assistance of the Russian peacekeepers, and the work on the return of the currently captured Armenian soldiers continues. Rustam Muradov, deputy commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces and the former commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, told about this to TASS.
"There is a good positive, there is understanding. I believe this matter should be completely closed, and the Russian peacekeepers will complete this work," he added.
Muradov noted that he considers the work on the returning of captives a civic duty of a peacekeeper.
"As a military man, I know who the prisoners of war are, what feelings they experienced in captivity. I remember the first flight when we flew to Baku. And on my return I saw the faces of those servicemen when they had already flown to Yerevan—to Erebuni [military] airport. Those were tears; they did not believe they have returned home," said Rustam Muradov.