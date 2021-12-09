News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
All Azerbaijan soldiers captured in Karabakh have been returned, says Rustam Muradov
All Azerbaijan soldiers captured in Karabakh have been returned, says Rustam Muradov
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

All the servicemen of the Azerbaijani side who were taken prisoner in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have been returned with the assistance of the Russian peacekeepers, and the work on the return of the currently captured Armenian soldiers continues. Rustam Muradov, deputy commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces and the former commander of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, told about this to TASS.

"There is a good positive, there is understanding. I believe this matter should be completely closed, and the Russian peacekeepers will complete this work," he added.

Muradov noted that he considers the work on the returning of captives a civic duty of a peacekeeper.

"As a military man, I know who the prisoners of war are, what feelings they experienced in captivity. I remember the first flight when we flew to Baku. And on my return I saw the faces of those servicemen when they had already flown to Yerevan—to Erebuni [military] airport. Those were tears; they did not believe they have returned home," said Rustam Muradov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened intense fire toward Gegharkunik Province military positions
The Armenian side responded…
 Azerbaijan opened fire on Artsakh village tractor operator, says Machkalashen mayor
They fired from a large-caliber weapon, too…
 Armenia deputy defense minister: No group has come from Moscow for demarcation
Asked why the situation on the...
 Georgia formally refuses attending '3+3' regional cooperation platform meeting
The delegations from Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are expected to attend it...
 2 Azerbaijanis killed in mine explosion near Karabakh's Karin Tak village
Two men were working in that...
 Gerasimov: Russian military in Karabakh working to restore peaceful life in region
The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces held a briefing with foreign military attachés…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos