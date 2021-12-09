Armenia wounded soldier undergoes surgery

Senik Sahakyan, a conscript who was shot, was operated on at the hospital of Kapan, Armenia.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, this wounded soldier will be helicoptered to Yerevan soon, and he is in severe condition.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense informed that at around 11:50pm on Wednesday, Private Senik Sahakyan (born in 2003), a serviceman of a military unit located in the southeastern direction in Armenia, sustained a gunshot wound which, according to preliminary data, is from a shot fired by a fellow serviceman. An investigation is underway to fully find out the circumstances of this incident.