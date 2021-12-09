Parliament ruling majority obstructs decriminalizing severe insult in Armenia

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, represented by the MPs of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction, on Thursday did not approve the amendments to the law on criminalizing severe insults.
In particular, it is about a package of bills on amendments to the Criminal Code and related laws.
A total of 28 MPs voted in favor of, whereas 57 others—against these amendments.
Opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions voted "for" decriminalization of severe insults.
Earlier, the NA had passed a law on criminalizing obscene words, and, accordingly, Article 137.1 on "severe insult" was added to the Criminal Code. Severe insult, according to the law, shall be punishable with a fine of 100 to 500 thousand drams. If the insult was public or expressed on the Internet or due to the public activities of a specific person, the fine shall be from 500 thousand to 1 million drams. And in case of insulting a specific person on a regular basis, a fine in the amount of 1 to 3 million drams or detention for a period of 1 to 3 months shall be imposed.