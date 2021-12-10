Armenia regional governor, IFRC Secretary General discuss return of Armenian POWs originally from Shirak Province

Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Nazeli Baghdasaryan today received the delegation led by Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement Jagan Chapagain, as reported the regional governor’s office of Shirak Province.

“It’s an honor for us to host you in Shirak Province. There are already preconditions for cooperation, and I fully hope that the major mission that you are carrying out in Armenia will be ongoing,” Baghdasaryan told Chapagain.

Attaching importance to the active cooperation with the IFRC, the parties discussed the return of Armenian captives originally from Shirak Province and humanitarian aid. Chapagain expressed gratitude to the regional governor of Shirak Province for the reception and stated that he reaffirms the willingness to stand with Armenia, adding that the IFRC’s programs in Shirak Province will be ongoing. The regional governor highly appreciated the activities of the IFRC in Shirak Province and particularly touched upon the programs for increasing resistance of communities and mitigation of the consequences of war and disasters.