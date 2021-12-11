Boris Johnson threatened with resignation due to parties during pandemic

The UK will be investigating the holding of parties among members of the government and the leadership of the Conservative Party during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BBC, the Laborists have called on PM Boris Johnson to resign if these rumors are confirmed.

The investigation will be carried out after a video spread among the public, in which high-ranking UK officials joke and discuss at a party which allegedly took place on December 18, 2020 at 10 Downing Street, during the second wave of the pandemic in the UK. Following the release of this video, the country's government spokeswoman Allegra Stratton, who is also seen in the video, resigned.

Boris Johnson said that he had been assured that no party had taken place at 10 Downing Street in November and December last year, but that if such facts came to light, all those guilty will be prosecuted.

The representative of the Liberal Democrats have expressed doubts about the sincerity of the words of the head of the UK government, and called on the police to check Johnson's correspondence to find out whether he was the organizer of these parties.