Iranian Embassy: Iran supports '3+3' platform during meeting held in Moscow

Iran supported the ‘3+3’ format for solutions to issues in the South Caucasus during a meeting held in Moscow on Friday, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Embassy of Iran in the Russian Federation.
“In his speech, Haghighian declared that Iran supports the format since it fits in the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and is certain that the current issues, challenges and discord of the countries in the region need to be resolved through the efforts of those countries,” the Iranian Embassy stated.
On Dec. 10, the first meeting of the platform was held in Moscow and co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey Andrey Rudenko, Vahe Gevorgyan, Khalaf Khalafov and Sedat Onal, as well as Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Alireza Haghighian. Georgia’s representatives, who were also invited, refrained from participating in the meeting.