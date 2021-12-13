News
Monday
December 13
Ambassador to Armenia on Russia peacekeepers’ indefinite presence in Artsakh: Life will show
Ambassador to Armenia on Russia peacekeepers’ indefinite presence in Artsakh: Life will show
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The role and significance of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) cannot be overestimated. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters about this Monday within the framework of the New Generation 2021 forum in Yerevan.

"There are concrete agreements, and there are specific activities of our peacekeeping contingent. It makes a really important contribution so that the people in this region live with a sense of security and a vision for the future. It is really a serious and important factor of peace and positivity in such a difficult situation," said the Russian envoy.

Speaking about the further actions of the parties and the possibility of an indefinite presence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, the diplomat said: "Life will show."

According to the preliminary agreement of the parties, the Russian peacekeepers were stationed in Artsakh in November 2020 for a period of five years. But recently, Artsakh Minister of State Artak Beglaryan pointed to the need for the indefinite presence of this Russian peacekeeping force in Karabakh.
