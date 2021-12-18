Guterres urges Lebanese politicians to put people's interests first

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is concerned about the trials facing Lebanon and its citizens injured in the explosion at the seaport of Beirut on August 4, 2020, TASS reported.

As reported on Saturday by the news portal Elnashra, he announced this in a video message ahead of his official visit on December 19-22.

"The reality is that the Lebanese themselves and their political leaders must find a way out of the protracted crisis, and they must put the interests of the people first," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General noted that the importance of implementing reforms in the country that will return Lebanon on the right track and help eradicate corruption.

Referring to the parliamentary elections scheduled for May, he pointed to their fundamental importance and urged citizens to take an active part in them.

The people of Lebanon must be fully involved in choosing the path that their country will take, Guterres said.

It is imperative that women and youth have the opportunity to play their part, this is the only way to provide Lebanon with a foundation for a better future, he added.