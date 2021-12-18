Apple online store in Turkey raises gadget prices by 25% again due to falling lira

Against the background of the fall of the Turkish lira, Apple again raised prices for its products sold in Turkey on Saturday, the TASS correspondent reported.
The company is raising prices for the second time in the past three weeks to compensate for the decline in value due to the fall in the Turkish national currency. If in mid-November the cheapest model of the iPhone 13 was sold for 11,999 Turkish lira, now the price has increased to 21,499 lira.
In the case of the iPhone 13 Pro, the price has increased from 15,999 to 28,999 Turkish Lira.
Meanwhile, on November 24, Apple completely suspended the sale of Apple gadgets for two days, because due to a sharp drop in the lira, products became cheaper in comparison with the US prices.