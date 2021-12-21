Deputies of Iranian Majles visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Members of the delegation led by Head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Majles of Iran Seyed Mehdi Farshadan, who is on a working visit to Iran, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex along with Head of the Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia Gevorg Papoyan on Tuesday, as reported the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Deputy Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute for Museum Works Lusine Abrahamyan greeted the guests and presented the history of the Memorial Complex. She also presented the history of the three cross-stones placed in the premises of Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who were killed during the ethnic cleansing perpetrated against the Armenian population in the territory of Azerbaijan in the late 20th century.
Members of the Iranian delegation, including two Armenian deputies of the Majles of Iran Ara Shahverdian and Robert Beglarian, laid flowers at the eternal flame and respected the memory of the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide with a moment of silence. They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum and were introduced to the permanent and temporary exhibitions.
At the end of the visit, the members of the delegation left notes in the Book of Guests of Honor.