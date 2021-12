The summit of the leaders of the CIS member countries will take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 29, RIA Novosti reported, citing a statement by Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

According to preliminary information, the session will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of the New Year, similar summits have taken place in 2019 and 2018, as well as earlier.

Armenia is also a member in the CIS.