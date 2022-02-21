News
BBC: UK says Putin intends to launch invasion of Ukraine
BBC: UK says Putin intends to launch invasion of Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told at a Monday briefing that intelligence reports suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to launch an invasion of Ukraine, the BBC reported.

"The intelligence we are seeing suggests that Russia intends to launch an invasion and that President Putin's plan has already begun," the spokesman told reporters.

"We're seeing seen elements of the Russian playbook that we would expect to see in certain situations, starting to play out in real time," he added.
