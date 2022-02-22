News
ՀայEngРусTür
President: Artsakh has earned international recognition of its sovereign state
President: Artsakh has earned international recognition of its sovereign state
Region:World News, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday issued a message on the occasion of Russia’s recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. The message reads as follows:

“On behalf of the authorities and people of the Republic of Artsakh I welcome the decision of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

The right of nations to self-determination and building one’s own state is inalienable for every people and is a fundamental principle of the international law.

The establishment of an independent state and its international recognition becomes an imperative especially in the face of existential dangers, as it is the most effective and civilized means of preventing bloodshed and humanitarian disaster.

The Republic of Artsakh has been fighting for its freedom, security and state-building for decades, and has been exposed to many trials and genocidal actions. Thus, we hope that the Republic of Artsakh, which has relevant indisputable historical, political, legal and moral bases, has earned the international recognition of its sovereign state.

Congratulations to the people of Donbas on this historic event! We hope that steadfast peace and stability will be restored in this once prosperous region.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
