News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are obligated to release all Armenian captives
Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are obligated to release all Armenian captives
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan keeps the Armenian captives for political bargaining. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, told this to a press conference Wednesday.

When asked about the statements of the Azerbaijani MP in Yerevan that "all the captives have been released," Tatoyan noted that he is familiar with the cynical speech that "the [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] conflict is over, and all the captives—returned."

The ombudsman reminded that these two issues are interrelated, and the Azerbaijani side makes an artificial division between these captives—until the signing of the trilateral declaration on November 9, 2020 and after that—, extorts testimony from Armenian captives through torture, then calls them "terrorists."

"All these [court] trials [in Azerbaijan against the Armenian captives] are a crime in itself, an attempt—in the eyes of the world community—to ensure a legitimate justification for not returning the captives. This is done for political and military bargaining purposes. (…). The conflict is not over. This is important in order to record that they are captives," Tatoyan stressed.

"Azerbaijani delegates need to remember this when they are attempting to mislead the world community. We will not allow it. They can fool their own society. They commit crimes, then talk about peace," added the ombudsman of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war
According to Hayk Mamijanyan, Russia's recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk is another confirmation—within the framework of international politics—of the right of peoples to self-determination…
 Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia
He said the work on the complaint was fully completed and sent to the European Court in January 2021...
 Opposition MP: Azerbaijan delegation should not have been allowed to visit Armenia
Within the framework of the sessions of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
 European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)
Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan met with Dutch MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen…
 Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends
On Monday Azerbaijani MPs arrived in Yerevan to take part in the meetings...
 Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey
Double standards and selective approaches must be rejected…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos