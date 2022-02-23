Venezuela supports Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with Moscow's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, RIA Novosti reported.
"He advocated the search for diplomatic ways to de-escalate in Donbas. Putin is trying to protect peace in his region," the politician said.
Maduro believes that Russia is capable of "coming out of this battle even more united". According to the head of state, he supports any attempt to solve the crisis in Ukraine through diplomacy, as it is "practically a colony of the US and Europe".