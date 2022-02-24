Russia closes its airspace near Ukraine border

Russian airspace near the border with Ukraine has been closed to civil aircrafts. Such a decision was made by the Russian aviation authorities, RIA Novosti reported.
"A temporary regime for the use of [Russian] airspace has been established. This is due to the high safety threat posed to the flights of civil aircrafts due to the use of military equipment and weapons in that area," the statement said.
The specific coordinates are also noted. It is about Russia’s borders with Ukraine and Belarus.
It is reported, however, that this ban does not apply to state aviation aircrafts.