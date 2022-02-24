Curfew introduced in Kyiv

The Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced the introduction of a curfew in Kiev, Ukraine 24 reported.

“Today, a curfew has been introduced and you should know that at night, movement around the city is limited,” Klitschko said.

However, he did not specify what kind of watch it was.

Klitschko said that the situation in Kiev is under control, but there is a possibility of terrorist groups appearing.

He noted that at the moment, exit from Kyiv and entry into the capital is not limited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday the start of a military operation in Ukraine for 'the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.'

Later, the Russian defense ministry informed about the launch of missile strikes on the Ukrainian military infrastructure. In particular, it was about pinpoint strikes on airfields and command posts in the area of ​​Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law. He announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Russia.

Ukraine also closed its airspace.