News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Curfew introduced in Kyiv
Curfew introduced in Kyiv
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced the introduction of a curfew in Kiev, Ukraine 24 reported.

“Today, a curfew has been introduced and you should know that at night, movement around the city is limited,” Klitschko said.

However, he did not specify what kind of watch it was.

Klitschko said that the situation in Kiev is under control, but there is a possibility of terrorist groups appearing.

He noted that at the moment, exit from Kyiv and entry into the capital is not limited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday the start of a military operation in Ukraine for 'the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.'

Later, the Russian defense ministry informed about the launch of missile strikes on the Ukrainian military infrastructure. In particular, it was about pinpoint strikes on airfields and command posts in the area of ​​Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law. He announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Russia.

Ukraine also closed its airspace.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
All flights from Yerevan to Russia and Ukraine cancelled
Aghabekyan said airlines announced the cancellation of all four flights...
 Russia disables 74 ground military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine
The defence ministry said it was not targeting any civilian objects on Ukrainian territory...
 Zakharova: U.S. has refused dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security
The U.S. itself has refused to have a dialogue with Russia...
 NATO Secretary-General avoids answer on aid to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a special briefing in Brussels in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine...
 Russia reports that munition from Ukraine exploded in Kuban
Federal Security Service of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory reported that an explosion of a munition...
 Russia Federal Security Service says Ukrainian border guards are switching to Russian side
"The departed Ukrainian border guards are arriving in the territory of Russia," the statement said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos