Azerbaijan to distribute gasoline for free in Ukraine
Azerbaijan to distribute gasoline for free in Ukraine
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Azerbaijani company SOCAR made gasoline for special vehicles free of charge in Ukraine. This was reported to haqqin.az in government sources.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan has instructed petrol stations in Ukraine. According to the instructions, ambulances, fire trucks and other humanitarian vehicles refuel free of charge at SOCAR gas stations in Ukrainian cities.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev promised to help the country with oil products.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
