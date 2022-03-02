Armenia Presidential candidate: Illusions that this or that political system can be ideal must be abandoned

The illusions that this or that political system can be ideal must be abandoned. This refers to both parliamentary and presidential systems of government. Vahagn Khachaturyan—the only candidate for the vacant position of the President of Armenia, the serving Minister of High-Tech Industry, and the former mayor of the capital Yerevan—stated this during the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly.
He noted that the norms enshrined in the Constitution of Armenia envisage certain mechanisms of counterbalances, which are called to ensure the harmony of the three branches of power in the country.
"The institution of the President has a special role in this system. According to the Constitution, he is the head of the state and is obliged to oversee its preservation. In order to assess the realities correctly, one must get rid of illusions," Khachaturyan said.
He expressed a conviction that if democratic institutions are not consistently strengthened and human rights are not respected in any country, democracy cannot develop.
According to the presidential candidate, the work of the President of Armenia will depend also on the work of the three branches of power in the country.