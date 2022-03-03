News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Putin submits to Russia State Duma protocol amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement
Putin submits to Russia State Duma protocol amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma for ratification the protocol on making amendments to the peacekeeping agreement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"The protocol introduces the concept of 'coordinating state,' and provides for the establishment of a Collective Security Treaty Organization collective peacekeeping forces under its auspices for use in UN peacekeeping operations," reads the respective explanatory note.

The protocol was signed on September 16, 2021 in Dushanbe.

To note, Armenia is also a member in the CSTO.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council chief, Kazakhstan envoy discuss cooperation within CSTO, EEU
Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev…
 CSTO working on participation of its peacekeepers in existing UN operations
AS he noted, the CSTO sees unprecedented tension near its western borders...
 Armenia former President Kocharyan: CSTO works very well where everyone's interests coincide
It is necessary to stay in the CSTO, but not to pin special hopes on it, he noted…
 CSTO interested in strengthening the UN role in the world
CSTO is interested in strengthening the role of the UN in the world and considers the world organization...
 Survey: 47.1% of respondents have negative attitude towards sending Armenia soldiers to Kazakhstan in January
The respective telephonic survey was conducted with 800 residents of Armenia…
 Armen Grigoryan, Stanislav Zas discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia had a telephonic conversation with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos