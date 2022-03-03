Putin submits to Russia State Duma protocol amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma for ratification the protocol on making amendments to the peacekeeping agreement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
"The protocol introduces the concept of 'coordinating state,' and provides for the establishment of a Collective Security Treaty Organization collective peacekeeping forces under its auspices for use in UN peacekeeping operations," reads the respective explanatory note.
The protocol was signed on September 16, 2021 in Dushanbe.
To note, Armenia is also a member in the CSTO.